Morgan Delivers Another Quality Start, RiverDogs Earn 4-2 Win in Wilson

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan(Charleston RiverDogs)

Wilson, N.C. - The RiverDogs opened the second half with a all-around 4-2 victory over the Wilson Warbirds at Wilson Ballpark on Friday night.

Blake Morgan was stellar on the mound again, completing six innings of two-run ball. In the process, he matched a career-high with nine strikeouts. The outing earned him his first Single-A win.

Over his first four Single-A starts, he has pitching into the sixth innings in each of them. Moreover, he has allowed just five runs over 24.1 innings (1.85 ERA), with 31 strikeouts to just three walks.

The RiverDogs broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when Larry Martinez lined an RBI double to left to score Brady Marget and make it 1-0.

The next hitter was Tom Poole who deposited a hanging curveball over the wall in right center to push the Charleston lead to 3-0. The homer marked his third with Charleston and tenth including his time with High-A Bowling Green this season.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wilson jumped on the board for the first time when Rylan Mills powered a two-run shot to left to cut the RiverDogs' lead to 3-2.

Charleston tacked on another in top of the seventh when Brendan Summerhill lashed an RBI triple to right center that scored Cooper Flemming from first base and made it 4-2.

Bryce Shaffer was strong out of the pen, tossing two scoreless frames. Yereny Teus slammed the door in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the year.

The RiverDogs pitching staff as a whole limited Wilson to just three hits and seven base runners.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 38-29 and 1-0 in the second half, while Wilson fell to 36-31, and 0-1 in the second half. The two will meet again tomorrow at Wilson Ballpark for game five of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available here.

About the RiverDogs

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and three-time Carolina League Champions. The RiverDogs play their home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, a Charleston staple since 1997. 2026 single game tickets are on sale now at RiverDogs.com.

Beyond baseball, the RiverDogs host year-round events in the climate-controlled Segra Club. Active members of the Lowcountry community, the RiverDogs were named the winner of the 2025 'MiLB Together Award,' which recognizes a team for outstanding commitment to charitable service in their community.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

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Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

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