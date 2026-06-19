Pelicans Use 12 Run Eighth Inning Comeback to Rout Shorebirds 21-10

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALISBURY, MD. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-37) offense tallied a season-high 17 hits as they took game three of their roadtrip against the Delmarva Shorebirds (23-42) 21-10 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Thursday night.

Myrtle Beach trailed Delmarva 10-9 entering the top of the eighth when they completed the comeback. Michael Carico started the marathon inning with a leadoff walk and then scored on an two-run home run hit by Derniche Valdez (5) to give the Birds an 11-10 lead. After two runners reached base on single and a walk, Henniel Alcala (1) raked a three-run home run to increase the lead to 14-10. A batter later, Alexey Lumpuy (4) launched a solo home run for the third homer of the inning. The next batter, Alexis Hernandez peppered a two-run double and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Eli Lovich. Then Michael Carico (6) jacked a three-run blast to move the score to 18-10. The next two batters reached via a walk and hit by pitch. Geuri Lubo (5) followed with another three-run home run to make the score 21-10.

The Pelicans were down 10-5 heading into the top of the seventh when they put up four runs in the inning. Valdez singled and then scored on an RBI from Yahil Melendez to make the score 10-6. After Lubo drew a walk, Darlyn De Leon cranked a two-run double to bring the Pelicans to within two runs, 10-8. In the ensuing at-bat, Lumpuy reached base on an error that brought in De Leon to make the score 10-9.

The Shorebirds took an early 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach started their scoring in the top of the third. De Leon and Lumpuy ripped singles to start the frame. After Hernandez was walked to load the bases, a passed ball scored De Leon to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Delmarva added to their lead in the bottom of the third. DJ Layton singled and then moved to second on a throwing error. After Jaiden Lo Re singled Layton to third, a sacrifice bunt from Joshua Liranzo scored Layton to increase the lead to 3-1. The Shorebirds would score two more runs in the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

The Pelicans tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth. Alcala singled and then moved to second on a throwing error. After De Leon was plunked, Lumpuy reached on a fielder's choic coupled with a throwing error to score Alcala. Hernandez followed up with a two-run double to bring the score to 5-3. A batter later Carico ripped a sacrifice fly to score the fourth run of the game.

De Leon smacked an RBI double in the top of the sixth to tie the game up at 6-6.

The Shorebirds put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

RHP Yoendris Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Jason Shockley (0-1, 5.68) was tagged with the loss for the Shorebirds.

Myrtle Beach will continue their roadtrip against the Shorebirds (Single-A Baltimore Orioles) on Friday, June 19 with First pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-2, 2.84) starts on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Esteban Mejia (0-4, 7.75) gets the nod for the Shorebirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

Pelicans Use 12 Run Eighth Inning Comeback to Rout Shorebirds 21-10 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

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