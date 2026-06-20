Vasquez's Winning Homer Completes Big Comeback in Start of Second Half

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-33, 1-0 2nd Half) opened the second half of the regular season with an epic eight-run comeback, erasing an 8-2 deficit and scoring eight unanswered runs against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (33-34, 0-1 2nd Half) bullpen in a 10-8 victory. Three big home runs carried the rally in Fayetteville's largest comeback at home this season.

The resurgence started in the bottom of the seventh with Fayetteville trailing 8-3. German Ramirez singled home Kenni Gomez to put two on base for Yosweld Vasquez. Vazquez followed with a sacrifice-fly, then Anthony Huezo connected for a two-run homer down the right-field line that cut the contest back to 8-7. It marked Huezo's 13th home run of the season, putting him two shy of tying the single-season HR record of 15.

Waner Luciano followed up the big rally with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the eighth that tied the game. It was Luciano's first home run of the season since joining Fayetteville from the Florida Complex League. After a pitching change brought Landen Payne (L, 1-1) into the game, Ramirez drew a walk and Vasquez clobbered a two-run home run into the left center field seats for a 10-8 advantage.

Charlie Weber (W, 3-1) closed the game down with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and worked a dominant ninth inning, issuing a leadoff walk and responding with three straight strikeouts to lock the victory.

The six-game series with Kannapolis continues through Sunday and the Woodpeckers will remain at home next week for a six-game set against Delmarva. On Saturday night, Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Jesus Carrera opposite Kannapolis' RHP Gabriel Rodriguez. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

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