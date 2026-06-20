Poteet's Late-Inning Homer Not Enough, Pelicans Fall to Shorebirds, 8-4

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-1, 27-38) dropped game four to the Delmarva Shorebirds (1-0, 24-43) 8-4 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Friday night.

The Pelicans tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth inning when Logan Poteet (11) jacked a solo home run.

Delmarva took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Alfredo Velázquez singled and then moved to second on a single from Edwin Amparo. The next batter Jose Perez hit a sacrifice bunt that scored two runners to give the Shorebirds a 6-4 lead. The next batter Jaiden Lo Re reached on a fielding error that scored Perez to increase the lead to 7-4. A batter later Elvin Garcia grounded out which scored Lo Re to move the lead to 8-4.

The Shorebirds trailed 3-1 for most of the game until the bottom of the seventh. Perez was walked and then moved to second on a single from Lo Re to start the frame. After DJ Layton walked to load the bases, Garcia lined a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3. Joshua Liranzo followed by grounding out to score another run which gave Delmarva a 4-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second. Edward Vargas and Ezequiel Pena singled to leadoff the inning. After Darlyn De Leon reached on a forceout that retired Pena at second and moved Vargas to third, Alexis Hernandez was walked. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch brought home Vargas to give the Birds a 1-0 lead. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy lined a two-run single to extend the Pelicans lead to 3-0.

Delmarva responded in the bottom of the third. Singles from Layton and Garcia and then a walk drawn by Liranzo loaded the bases. The next batter Raylin Ramos grounded out which scored Layton to cut the deficit to 3-1.

LHP Zac Lampton (1-1, 3.46 ERA) received the win for the Shorebirds. RHP Sam Mettert (0-1, 3.68) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their roadtrip against the Shorebirds (Single-A Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday, June 20 with First pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-4, 2.79) starts on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Denton Biller (1-3, 6.43) gets the nod for the Shorebirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

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