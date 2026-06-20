Crawdads Pummel Columbia 10-0

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads pitcher Daniel Keaney

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher Daniel Keaney(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Daniel Keaney tossed five shutout innings in his Carolina League debut and got plenty of offensive support on Friday night as the Hickory Crawdads blanked Columbia 10-0 at LP Frans Stadium.

Keaney, making the Friday start following the promotion of Aidan Deakins, put together a sterling effort for the 'Dads, giving up one hit with six punch outs in five scoreless frames.

The New York native threw 81 pitches in his first start at the Frans, facing just three over the minimum.

For the Crawdads offensively, Yolfran Castillo collected three hits in the winning effort, as the Crawdads opened up the second half of the Carolina League schedule with one of their most complete performances of the season.

The Crawdads started the scoring with a three-run third inning, capped by a two-run single from Angel Arredondo off Columbia starter Coleman Picard.

Arredondo and Castillo combined for five hits in the game, solidifying the pair as one of the most dynamic left sides in the Carolina League.

In the fifth, the Crawdads exploded for six runs, sending twelve men to the plate. The outburst was highlighted by Deward Tovar's two-run knock that expanded the advantage to 6-0.

Sebastian Baquera, in his second start for Hickory (1-0, 35-30), earned his first multi-hit game on the strength of a two-run single that upped the Hickory lead to 8-0.

The Friday night win for Keaney moves his record to 1-0, while Picard suffers the loss to fall to 0-1 for Columbia (0-1, 34-33).

The series resumes tomorrow as AJ Russell (0-1) toes the slab for Hickory, going opposite of Shane Van Dam (1-4) at 7pm.

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Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

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