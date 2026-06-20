Wilson Bats Quieted in Second Half Opener
Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds dropped the first game of the second half, 4-2, to the Charleston River Dogs on Friday night at Wilson Ballpark.
Charleston (1-0 second half, 38-29 overall) climbed out to an early advantage by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning before Tyler Renz (L, 2-3) could record an out. The runs came on an RBI double from Larry Martinez and a two-run blast by Tom Poole.
An inning later, Wilson (0-1 second half, 36-31 overall) clawed back as Rylan Mills clobbered a two-run home run to bring Wilson to within one run at 3-2.
That was the only offense Wilson could muster on the evening with Blake Morgan (W, 1-0) tossing another gem for the River Dogs.
An RBI triple from Brendan Summerhill in the top of the seventh inning added insurance for Charleston to increase the lead to 4-2, and Yereny Teus (S, 4) shut down the Wilson bats in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.
The two teams return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Carlos Carra (2-5, 5.12) earns the start for the Warbirds against RHP Aidan Cremarosa (4-2, 2.59). Tickets for Girl Scout night tomorrow are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026
- Clutch Offense Lifts Delmarva to Win in Second-Half Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Comeback Effort Comes up Short, FredNats Fall to Salem 7-6 in 2nd Half Opener - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Bats Shine as Soul Debut with Big Win - Augusta GreenJackets
- Crawdads Pummel Columbia 10-0 - Hickory Crawdads
- Wilson Bats Quieted in Second Half Opener - Wilson Warbirds
- Fireflies Bested 10-0 in First Game of Second Half - Columbia Fireflies
- Morgan Delivers Another Quality Start, RiverDogs Earn 4-2 Win in Wilson - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Hickory 6.19 - Columbia Fireflies
- Pelicans Use 12 Run Eighth Inning Comeback to Rout Shorebirds 21-10 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.