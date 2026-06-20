Wilson Bats Quieted in Second Half Opener

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds dropped the first game of the second half, 4-2, to the Charleston River Dogs on Friday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Charleston (1-0 second half, 38-29 overall) climbed out to an early advantage by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning before Tyler Renz (L, 2-3) could record an out. The runs came on an RBI double from Larry Martinez and a two-run blast by Tom Poole.

An inning later, Wilson (0-1 second half, 36-31 overall) clawed back as Rylan Mills clobbered a two-run home run to bring Wilson to within one run at 3-2.

That was the only offense Wilson could muster on the evening with Blake Morgan (W, 1-0) tossing another gem for the River Dogs.

An RBI triple from Brendan Summerhill in the top of the seventh inning added insurance for Charleston to increase the lead to 4-2, and Yereny Teus (S, 4) shut down the Wilson bats in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.

The two teams return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Carlos Carra (2-5, 5.12) earns the start for the Warbirds against RHP Aidan Cremarosa (4-2, 2.59). Tickets for Girl Scout night tomorrow are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

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