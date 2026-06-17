Charleston Defeats Wilson; Clinches South Title

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds rallied late but could not complete the comeback as they fell 5-4 to the Charleston River Dogs on Tuesday night at Wilson Ballpark, clinching the first-half South Division title for Charleston.

Wilson (34-30) grabbed an early 1-0 lead on Charleston (37-27) in the fourth inning. With one out, Jose Anderson reached on an infield single and moved into scoring position on an error by second baseman Alberth Palma. Anderson came around to score on an RBI single from Luis Lameda.

Charleston tied the game at one on an RBI single from Brendan Summerhill in the fifth, but Enderson Mercado (L, 2-4) was able to strand the bases loaded.

Mercado was not as fortunate in the sixth, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk as Wilson fell behind 5-1.

After finally chasing Charleston starter Ethan Storm (W, 3-3), the Warbirds pulled a run back in the seventh when Kevin Garcia blasted an RBI double to the gap in right field to plate Lameda and make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Wilson nearly clawed back to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, with Brady Ebel delivering a two-out, two-run single to close the gap to 5-4. Yereny Teus (S, 3) entered the game immediately after to record the final out and earn the save.

Wilson and Charleston will meet again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Wilson looks to even the series with RHP Hayden Robinson (1-1, 9.39) on the mound against RHP Aidan Haugh (5-3, 5.68). Tickets for tomorrow's game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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