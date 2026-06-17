No Games on July 4 Week? No Problem: RiverDogs Unveil Star-Spangled America 250 Celebration

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - No home games during the week of July 4 means there's only one chance to celebrate the holiday with the RiverDogs this season, and the club is making the most of it.

From Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28, The Joe will be transformed into Charleston's home for red, white and blue fun, featuring four nights of patriotic entertainment, family-friendly activities and spectacular postgame shows.

In honor of America's Semi quincentennial and in partnership with SC250, the weekend will feature Revolutionary War-themed festivities, historic reenactors and live cannon demonstrations, alongside the most ambitious postgame entertainment lineup of the year. Fans can look forward to two nights of fireworks, including a double-sized spectacular on Saturday, before the celebration concludes with the largest drone show in RiverDogs history on Sunday night.

Thursday, June 25, 7:05pm - Cobblestone Clydesdales Night on Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser

The team will celebrate Charleston's historic cobblestone streets and its longstanding partnership with Budweiser, the iconic American beer brand celebrating its 150th anniversary, as the team becomes the Cobblestone Clydesdales for one night only. The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, which features all the typical fun and value of a Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, June 26, 7:05 p.m. - Country Night, Boeing Red Shirt Friday, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

Friday night brings Country Night to The Joe, with fans encouraged to dust off their boots and jeans for an evening filled with line dancing, mechanical bull riding and plenty of country fun. The RiverDogs will also celebrate Boeing Red Shirt Friday, encouraging fans to wear red in honor of the men and women who currently serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. Charleston will take the field in its America 250 uniforms before the first postgame fireworks show of the weekend, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, lights up the Lowcountry sky to a soundtrack of country music hits.

Saturday, June 27, 6:05 p.m. - Yankee Doodle Warm-Up, presented by SC250, Double Postgame Fireworks Show

Saturday night serves as the ultimate Yankee Doodle Warm-Up, presented in partnership with SC250, as the RiverDogs celebrate America's upcoming 250th birthday with a patriotic evening at The Joe. Following the game, a special double postgame fireworks extravaganza, twice the size of a traditional RiverDogs display, will light up the Charleston sky in a red, white and blue celebration fit for the occasion.

Sunday, June 28, 5:05 p.m. - Carolina Day, Postgame Drone Show, Mini-Flag Giveaway

Sunday's celebration of Carolina Day will bring history to life at The Joe with an afternoon dedicated to the Lowcountry's Revolutionary War heritage, also in partnership with SC250. Fans can receive a free mini-American flag while enjoying live cannon demonstrations, historic reenactors throughout the ballpark and a variety of patriotic festivities honoring the spirit of 1776. The celebration will culminate after the game with the largest postgame drone show in RiverDogs history, as hundreds of illuminated drones take to the night sky for a one-of-a-kind tribute to Carolina's role in the American Revolution.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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