Let Freedom Bark: RiverDogs Punch Their Ticket to the Postseason

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs clinched the Carolina League South Division First Half Title with a victory over Wilson on Tuesday night, securing a berth in the 2026 Carolina League postseason.

With Tuesday's victory, Charleston moved to 37-27, a season high water mark. The playoff appearance marks Charleston's first since 2024 and its fifth in the last six seasons since rejoining the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2021. Charleston is seeking its first Carolina League title since 2023, when the club captured its third consecutive championship.

When the first half concludes on June 18, standings throughout the Carolina League will reset for the second half. The RiverDogs will continue their pursuit of a league championship and will face the second-half division winner in the opening round of the postseason.

The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

RiverDogs Playoffs are presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley, who will help to bring a sizzling playoff atmosphere to the Joe when the team takes the field in September. Tickets are on sale now, and fans can purchase an exclusive deal through July 20, 2026 which includes all three potential home playoff games for the price of one AND a free playoff t-shirt, presented by Nucor. Season ticket holders can renew their seats for 2027 by July 20, 2026 and receive their seats for all playoff games for free.

Should Charleston advance, the Carolina League Championship Series begin on Sunday, September 13, with the RiverDogs hosting Game 1. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, would be played at the North Division champion's ballpark on September 15 and 16.

First-year manager Danny Mendick has guided the RiverDogs through a remarkable turnaround in less than three weeks. On May 30, Charleston trailed Hickory by five games in the South Division standings. Since then, the RiverDogs have gone 13-2 while Hickory has posted a 5-10 record, allowing Charleston to erase the deficit and claim the first-half title.

"It's an unbelievable group," said Mendick. "It was absolutely incredible. I mean these guys fought from the dead and just continued to go. I couldn't be more proud."

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.







Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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