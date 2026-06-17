Portorreal Throws Four Perfect, FredNats Win Series Opener 7-2 Over Salem

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals got back on track today, opening their series against the Salem RidgeYaks with a 7-2 win. The game featured the first Major League Rehabber of 2026 for the FredNats, as Washington Nationals starting pitcher DJ Herz got the nod for Fredericksburg. Leuris Portrorreal dazzled out of the bullpen, throwing four perfect innings to help cement the win.

The offense got going early, as Fredericksburg plated two in the 1st inning. After Luke Dickerson and Coy James both reached on walks, Hunter Hines brought Dickerson across with an RBI single in his home debut. James then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 after one inning.

Salem tied the game, scoring one in the 2nd and one in the 3rd, as FredNats offense went down in order in three of the next four innings. In the 6th, Fredericksburg retook the lead, once again with help from free bases. After loading the bases on a walk, hit by pitch, and single, the FredNats scored another run on a wild pitch, as Dickerson came across. Then, Nick Hollifield picked up an RBI before Elian Soto brought in a run while hitting into a double play. The three spot made it 5-2 FredNats.

While the offense was picking up, Leuris Portorreal was dominating on the mound. In his first relief appearances after exclusively starting to begin the year, the FredNats opening day starter threw four perfect innings with four strikeouts to keep the game tied, then keep his team in front.

With the win, the FredNats tie the franchise all-time 1st half wins record, with the 1982 Alexandria Dukes who won 45 games in the 1st half. Fredericksburg looks to break the record tomorrow and move a season-high 27 games above .500. RHP Marlon De La Cruz gets the start for the FredNats against RHP Leighton Finley. First pitch from Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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