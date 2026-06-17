Early Offense Powers Jackets to Tuesday Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets scored nine runs in their first two innings, and tacked on just enough in the late goings to secure a 12-8 series-opening victory against the Hill City Howlers.

The slugfest turned chaotic right off the bat, as Hill City (30-34) scored four runs with two outs against Carter Holton to jump out ahead in the top of the first. Anthony Martinez opened the scoring with an RBI single, and came home himself on a single and error off the bat of Jose Pirela. One pitch later, Cannon Peebles doubled the lead with a long home run to left field.

In desperate need of a response, Augusta (34-30) found a big one against the Howlers' Jacob Zibin. Cody Miller got a run back immediately as he led off the inning with a homer, before a double and walk put men at the corners. Things then got strange, as Juan Mateo lifted a double to left, before the Howlers committed two errors that turned an RBI double into a Little League home run. Immediately after, Macias left the yard and put the Jackets in front.

Hill City tied the game in the top of the second, but Augusta showed a second effort and regained the lead with another big frame in the bottom half. This time, it was free passes that set the stage, as Keegan Zinn hit one and walked two to bring a run home. Zinn then fired a fastball to the backstop to bring home another run, before RBI singles from Tanner Smith and Michael Martinez put the team total at nine.

Both offenses cooled down in the middle innings, as Holton fought his way through four frames before turning the ball over to the bullpen. Hill City, meanwhile, got a heroic effort from Javi Torres, who tossed a career-high 2.2 scoreless innings to keep the Howlers within striking distance.

As both teams pushed each other toward the finale, it was not until the 8th that Hill City's best chance to tie the game came forth. With the Howlers down 10-8, reliever Cristobal Abreu loaded the bases with two walks and a single. Augusta manager Brad Stoll turned to Carter Lovasz, and Lovasz retired the first man he saw on one pitch to keep the bags full. But Lovasz would need help to retire Jose Pirela, who ambushed a sinker and sent it screaming on a line. Fortunately for Carter, Juan Mateo had his back, and the second baseman made a phenomenal diving catch to end the inning and keep Augusta in front.

The GreenJackets added two more in the bottom of the inning, and Lovasz weaved a scoreless ninth to secure Augusta's victory. In what proved to be the longest nine inning game of the season by time, the Jackets watched all nine starters reach base as they picked up fourteen hits and nine walks against the Howlers. With five more games to go this week, tomorrow's matchup sees Ethan Bagwell looking to get back on track for Augusta, while Nelson Keljo continues his quest for his first professional win.







Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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