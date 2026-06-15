Miller Homers Twice as Comeback Falls Short

Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: Davis Polo allowed a career-high three home runs, and the GreenJacket offense was cold outside of Cody Miller's two home runs as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won 6-5 to split their home series with Augusta.

Polo's woes began on his first pitch of the game, as Alexey Lumpuy hit a laser just over the left field wall for his second home run in as many nights. Davis would then settle in initially, but a pair of free passes in the third allowed Logan Poteet to continue tormenting the Jackets, doubling the lead on an RBI double.

The GreenJackets (33-30) posted good at bats early against Pierce Coppola, but it was not until the fourth that they got on the board. Coppola walked each of the first two batters of the inning, and Dallas Macias made him pay with a run-scoring single. The Jackets would put the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second in the inning, but Coppola punched out Michael Martinez to stay in front.

Myrtle Beach (24-37) responded immediately, once again using the long ball to pull away against Polo. With two outs and two strikes, Polo hung a splitter that Geuri Lubo punished for a solo shot, and the Pelicans added a two-run homer from Logan Poteet to add to the lead and end Polo's night.

Augusta was held in check offensively after the fourth by reliever David Bracho, who allowed just one hit in four innings to secure his first win of the season. That one hit was a big one, however, as Miller followed a pair of walks in the seventh with his first home run as a GreenJacket this year.

The Pelicans entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead, and entrusted the save opportunity to Jordan Henriquez. Henriquez worked quickly to dispose of the first two hitters he saw, and got to a two-strike count on Miller before Cody crushed another pull-side home run to bring the Jackets within a run. Despite the long ball, Henriquez was able to retire the next man he saw, collective the save and the series split in one swing.

With their final trip to Myrtle Beach of the year now in the rearview mirror, Augusta returns home for the final few games of the first half as they host the Hill City Howlers for a six-game series. The Howlers, formerly the Lynchburg Hillcats, are the reigning Carolina League champs and make their first pilgrimage to Augusta since changing their name and branding. The homestand is highlighted by the on-field debut of the Augusta Soul, a brand-new alternate identity announced earlier this month.







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026

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