RiverDogs Fall 10-6 in Series Finale with Hickory

Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs exchange high fives in the dugout

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs exchange high fives in the dugout(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - Despite a late comeback, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 10-6 to the Hickory Crawdads in front 3,689 fans on Sunday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.

With the loss, Charleston's magic number remains at 2, meaning any combination of two RiverDogs wins and/or two Hickory losses would clinch the RiverDogs a postseason appearance. Three games remain in the first half. Charleston will travel to Wilson while Hickory will host Columbia.

Hickory opened scoring emphatically, pushing across five two-out runs in the first inning.

Charleston began its comeback bid in the bottom of the third inning when Brendan Summerhill lined an RBI double to left that cut the deficit to four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Charleston rallied again when. After a single and a walk placed two on, Tom Poole demolished a three-run shot to center that made it 5-4.

The next hitter was J.D. Gonzalez who belted a solo shot to right that evened the score at 5-5.

Hickory responded immediately by pushing across three runs in the top of the sixth to jump in front 8-5.

With no outs in the bottom of the sixth, the game entered a weather delay. After an hour and 39 minute stoppage, the RiverDogs pushed across a run to make it 8-6.

In the top of the ninth, Hickory pushed across two more on two wild pitches to cap scoring at 10-6.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 36-27 while Hickory moved to 33-28. After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs begin a six-game road series with the Wilson Warbirds on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark fun:

Dino Night on Family Sunday turned The Joe into Jurassic Park.

From the moment fans walked through the gates, dinosaurs had officially taken over the ballpark. Real-life-sized dinos greeted families near the front entrance, giving kids the chance to ride, play, and snap photos with some prehistoric visitors. And to top it all off, a T-Rex even threw out the first pitch, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

The dino fun didn't stop there. Kids showed up in their favorite dinosaur shirts, families packed the stands, and dinosaur-themed promotions kept the energy going all game long. Even the Zoomie Squad got in on the fun, looking like they stepped straight out of Jurassic Park.

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Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026

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