Columbia Rallies to Win Finale over Delmarva

Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







COLUMBIA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-40) concluded their longest road trip of the season with an 8-5 loss to the Columbia Fireflies (32-31) on Sunday evening.

Miguel Rodriguez gave the Shorebirds an early lead with a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score DJ Layton, Rodriguez's fifth straight game with an RBI. An error off the bat of Raylin Ramos allowed Jordan Sanchez to score, giving Delmarva a 2-0 lead after an inning.

Rodriguez delivered again in the third with an RBI double, his ninth consecutive game with a hit, extending the Shorebirds' lead to 3-0.

Columbia scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Angel Ramirez, bringing home Sean Gamble to make it a 3-1 game.

Juan Ortega extended Delmarva's lead back to three with a sacrifice fly that scored Raylin Ramos from third, making it 4-1 in the sixth.

However, the Fireflies rallied and tied the game in the bottom half with three runs on three hits, making it 4-4.

Jaiden Lo Re put Delmarva back on top with a two-out RBI single, his third of the game, giving the Shorebirds a 5-4 edge.

Columbia carried their momentum into the home half of the seventh, scoring three more runs and capitalizing on two errors to take a 7-5 lead.

Henry Ramos extended their advantage to 8-5 with a solo home run in the eighth.

The Shorebirds were unable to rally in the final inning and fell to the Fireflies in the finale, 8-5.

Andy Basora (2-3) earned the win for Columbia, while Dalton Neuschwander (1-5) took the loss.

The Shorebirds return after two weeks on the road to host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, with first pitch of the opening game scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026

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