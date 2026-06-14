FredNats Drop Series Finale 7-2 to Kannapolis to Tie Six Game Set

Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Kannapolis, NC - The Fredericksburg Nationals failed to win the series for the first time in over two months, as they lost 7-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the series finale. This was the first series finale loss for the FredNats since they dropped their only series of he season to the Hill City Howlers back in early April.

It was a tough start for the FredNats, as they brought the minimum to the plate through the first two innings before allowing the game's first runs in the bottom of the 2nd. Kannapolis went up 2-0 with two sacrifice flies, then added on two more runs with an RBI single and another sac fly in the bottom of the 3rd. The Cannon Ballers put together their biggest offensive inning in the bottom of the 4th, plating three, highlighted by Matthew Boughtins two run home run. The Cannon Ballers led 7-2 after four innings.

The final five innings went by very quickly for the FredNats. They struggled mightily at the plate, especially when it came to hitting into double plays. The FredNats hit into three over the final five innings, and four overall. Fredericksburg hit into seven double plays over the final two games of this series.

The FredNats look to get back into the win column next week. The first three games of the series against the Salem RidgeYaks will be the finale of the first half before the second half of the season starts on Friday. Pitching matchups are still TBD. First pitch in the series opener between the FredNats and RidgeYalks on Tuesday is set for 6:35.







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026

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