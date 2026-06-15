Pelicans Smash Three Homers, Down GreenJackets 6-5 in Series Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (24-37) took the final game of their homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (33-30) 6-5 in front of 4,003 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Alexey Lumpuy (3) led off the inning with a solo home run to give the Birds an early 1-0 lead.

The Pelicans put up another run in the bottom of the third. Alexis Hernandez drew a walk and then scored on an RBI double by Logan Poteet to increase the lead to 2-0.

Augusta struck back in the top of the fourth. Alex Lodise and Luis Guanipa drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. A batter later Dallas Macias roped an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Pelicans answered in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run from Geuri Lubo (3) which gave the Birds a 3-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hernandez singled and then scored on a two-run home run by Poteet (10) which brought the score to 5-1.

The Pelicans added one more run in the sixth. Derniche Valdez reached on an error and then moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt. A batter later Lubo singled Valdez to third. Darlyn De Leon followed by cranking an RBI double to give the Birds a 6-1 lead.

The GreenJackets started to comeback in the top of the seventh courtesy of a three-run home run from Cody Miller (1) which cut the deficit to 6-4.

Augusta scored again in the top of the ninth on a solo home run from Miller (2) which made the score 6-5.

RHP David Bracho (1-1, 4.87 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Davis Polo (2-3, 3.83) was tagged with the loss for the GreenJackets. RHP Jordan Henriquez (S,3) received the save for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road on Tuesday, June 16 to start a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A Baltimore Orioles). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Both teams probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.