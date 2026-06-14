Wilson Bounces Back to Earn Series Split
Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds jumped out to an 8-0 advantage and once again had to hold on late as they defeated the Hill City Howlers 11-6 on Sunday afternoon to earn a series split at City Stadium.
Wilson (34-29) opened the scoring with a four spot in the third inning which was highlighted by a two-run double from Pedro Ibarguen for an early 4-0 lead.
The Warbirds added to the total in the fourth and chased Miguel Flores (L, 5-5) from the game. Jadyn Fielder got the scoring started blasting a two-run home run, his second of the season to give Wilson a 6-0 lead.
Later in the frame, Handelfry Encarnacion singled home a run and Juan Ortuno capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly for an 8-0 advantage.
Hill City (30-33) scored their first run in the seventh when Anthony Martinez singled home a run for an 8-1 Wilson lead.
Wilson went back to the bullpen in the seventh and called upon Ismael Yanez who struggled, allowing the first seven batters he faced to reach including a pair of two-run home runs from Juneiker Caceres and Martinez to trim the deficit to 8-6.
But as they have done all season, the Warbirds responded. In the top of the eighth, Nick Monile crushed his first professional home run over the right field wall, a three-run shot to give Wilson an 11-6 lead they would not relinquish.
Bryce Schaum (W, 1-0) was credited with the victory out of the bullpen after tossing a scoreless 1.1 innings.
With the victory, Wilson earned a split of the six-game series, marking the seventh consecutive unbeaten series for the Warbirds. Their last series loss came the week of April 21 at Delmarva.
Following a day off Monday, Wilson returns home on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. to open a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs. Tickets for the series, which includes Margaritaville Night, Girl Scout Night and Father's Day are currently available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Warbirds Stifle Howlers Comeback to Split Series - Hill City Howlers
- Wilson Bounces Back to Earn Series Split - Wilson Warbirds
- FredNats Drop Series Finale 7-2 to Kannapolis to Tie Six Game Set - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.14 - Columbia Fireflies
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