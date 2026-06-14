Warbirds Swept in Saturday Doubleheader

Published on June 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds were swept by the Hill City Howlers in a doubleheader on Saturday evening, dropping game one of the twin bill 4-3 and the nightcap 1-0 at City Stadium.

Game One

Hill City (29-32) jumped out to an early lead scoring twice in the fourth inning when Cannon Peebles connected on a two-run home run, his fourth of the season to give the Howlers a 2-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Juneiker Caceres singled home another run to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Wilson (33-28) would not go quietly as the Warbirds rallied to tie the game with three runs in the eighth inning on one might swing from Jose Anderson when he crushed his league-leading 16th home run of the season over the left field wall to equalize the contest.

Hill City would waste little time regaining the lead as Gabriel Rodriguez drove in the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly for the 4-3 final margin.

Angel Perez (S, 5) worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

Zane Petty (W, 5-0) tossed four innings with five strikeouts and three earned runs allowed to notch the victory while Eric Prado (L, 1-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing the winning run to score in the eighth.

Game Two

The nightcap of the twin bill turned into a pitcher's duel as both starting pitchers tossed gems keeping the game scoreless through six innings.

Hill City (30-32) broke through with the only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Anthony Martinez clobbered his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot off Thomas Conrad (4-3) to win the game for the Howlers.

Keegan Zinn (W, 3-3) hurled a scoreless seventh inning to notch the victory for Hill City.

Wilson (33-29) managed only four hits in the game and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. when Wilson gives the ball to southpaw Andrew Healy (2-0, 5.68) and Hill City expects to counter with left-hander Miguel Flores (4-5, 5.40).

The Warbirds return home on Tuesday, June 16 to face the Charleston RiverDogs. Tickets for the series, which includes Margaritaville Night, Girl Scout Night and Father's Day are currently available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2026

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