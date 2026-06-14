Walk off Win Helps Howlers Sweep Doubleheader

Published on June 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers stole the doubleheader over the Wilson Warbirds on Saturday afternoon, winning both late in the game.

Game one fell 4-3 after the Howlers retook the lead in the eighth inning. Game two was a 1-0 pitcher's duel capped off by an Anthony Martinez walk-off home run in the seventh.

The pitching staffs were dominant for both games, with the Howlers outlasting the Warbirds. Game one was a continuation of last night's game which was halted midway through the first inning for inclement weather.

Hill City struck first as Cannon Peebles launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Juneiker Caceres followed in the fifth with an RBI single that scored Yaikel Mijares.

The game remained 3-0 until the top of the eighth inning as Jose Anderson delivered a prestigious blast to right, creating a tie game.

The Howlers responded quickly in the bottom of the inning as Caceres scored on a Gabriel Rodriguez sacrifice fly, giving them a one-run advantage. Angle Perez slammed the door shut in the ninth for his fifth save, giving the Howlers game one of the doubleheader.

Game two was a seven-inning affair as both teams cruised through the game behind dominant pitching. Will McCausland pieced together his best start of the season, throwing six innings of shutout baseball. The Warbirds staff was equally as strong, locking down the Howlers for six innings.

In the seventh, Anthony Martinez was the first in the box as he delivered a mammoth blast to right field, giving Hill City their third walk-off home run of the season. For the team, it was their seventh walk-off victory.

The combined time of the doubleheader was right at 3:30, despite a total of 16 innings of baseball played underneath the sun at City Stadium. With the doubleheader sweep, the Howlers secured a series split regardless of the result of Sunday.

Game six will take place Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at City Stadium as the Howlers look to win the series over the Wilson Warbirds.







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2026

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