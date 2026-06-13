Weather Suspends Friday Game; Doubleheader Saturday

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Friday's game between the Hill City Howlers and the Wilson Warbirds has been suspended due to inclement weather.

In the middle of the first inning of a scoreless game, the skies opened, and the tarp was placed on the field. The game will be restarted as a doubleheader on Saturday, June 13, with game one continuing as a full nine inning game at 3:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled game two will be played in seven innings beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. for the general public. Fans can purchase one ticket and have access to both games.

Fans with tickets to Friday's rain out can exchange their tickets for any upcoming Howlers regular season home game, except for July 4. To exchange tickets, fans can stop in or call the box office at 434-582-1144.

Tickets for Saturday's doubleheader and Toy Story Night can be purchased at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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