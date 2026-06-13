Birds' Bats Go Quiet, Fall to GreenJackets, 13-3

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (23-36) dropped game four of the six-game homestand to the Augusta GreenJackets (32-29) 13-3 in front of 4,576 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night.

After the GreenJackets took an early 3-0 lead, the Pelicans put up two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a two-run home run from Logan Poteet (9) to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Augusta took control of the game in the top of the second. Junior Garcia, Austin Machado, and Cody Miller drew a one-out walks to set the table. The next batter Conor Essenberg was walked which scored Garcia to extend the lead to 4-2. A batter later Luis Guanpia roped a three-run double to extend the lead to 7-2.

The GreenJackets added two more runs in the top of the sixth. Guanipa walked and then moved to third on a single by Juan Mateo. The next batter Cooper McMurray lined an RBI double to move the lead to 8-2. Then Dallas Macias hit a sacrifice fly to score Mateo which made the game 9-2.

Myrtle Beach scored one run in the bottom of the sixth. Derniche Valdez was plunked and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Yahil Melendez. After a fielder's choice groundout from Alexey Lumpuy that retired Melendez at second moved Valdez to third, Geuri Lubo hit a sacrifice fly to score Valdez to cut the lead to 9-3.

Augusta scored again in the seventh on Essenberg's (5) second homer of the night which increased the score to 10-3.

The GreenJackets hung three more runs on the board in the ninth capped off by an RBI double from McMurray which gave Augusta a 13-3 win.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the first. Cody Miller worked a leadoff walk and then scored on a two-run home run from Essenberg (4). Then Alex Lodise doubled and later scored on an RBI single from Mateo to make the score 3-0.

RHP Logan Forsythe (2-0, 3.70 ERA) received the win for the GreenJackets. RHP Dominick Reid (2-4, 4.17) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Saturday, June 13 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-1, 0.87) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Zach Royse (2-3, 4.56) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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