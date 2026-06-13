Warbirds Rained out Friday
Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds and Hill City Howlers game on Friday night at City Stadium was suspended due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The first game of the doubleheader will be picked up in the bottom of the first inning and will be a 9-inning contest while the second game of the twin bill will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be a 7-inning game.
The Warbirds return home on Tuesday, June 16 to face the Charleston RiverDogs. Tickets for the series, which includes Margaritaville Night, Girl Scout Night and Father's Day are currently available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
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