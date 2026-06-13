Homers and Walks Lead Augusta to Big Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets tied their season high with 15 hits, and picked up a season-high 14 walks as they secured a wire-to-wire win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on the road Friday night.

Augusta (32-29) took the lead two batters into the game and held on all night long, continuing the week's trend where the team to score first has won every game this series. Cody Miller began the night with the first of many walks on the day, and Conor Essenburg thumped a fastball for a two-run homer. Augusta would tack on one more in the inning, as Juan Mateo followed an Alex Lodise double with an RBI knock of his own for a big inning.

Myrtle Beach (23-36) did not offer much in the way of resistance over the duration of the game, but they offered a quick rebuttal in the bottom half of the inning against Landon Beidelschies. Like his counterpart Dominick Reid, Beidelschies offered a leadoff walk, and then gave up a two-run homer to Logan Poteet to make it a one-run game.

The Jackets retaliated in the second, and pulled away for good. Augusta worked back-to-back walks to set the table, with the latter spelling disaster for the Pelicans as Reid was lifted due to injury mid-at bat. Victor Zarraga then walked two more to hand over a run, before Luis Guanipa cleared the bases with a scorching double for a 7-2 lead.

Beidelschies would fight his way through 4.1 innings with no further damage, despite walking a career-high seven batters. The lefty did end two outs shy of qualifying for a win, but Logan Forsythe had his back, and tossed 2.2 hitless frames in relief to take the win for himself.

Augusta tacked on late with some extra insurance, highlighted by Essenburg's second homer of the night. The young outfielder has now played just 23 games with the GreenJackets, but has two multi-homer games already. Cooper McMurray contributed a pair of run-scoring doubles, and Guanipa added one more RBI for good measure as the Jackets scored their most runs in a road game this year.

With a massive offensive explosion now officially in the rearview mirror, the GreenJackets turn their attention to tomorrow's matchup with the Pelicans' Kaleb Wing. Wing was one of the Cubs' top draftees last summer, and has racked up high strikeout totals in his three weeks in Myrtle Beach. Augusta, on the other hand, entrusts the start to Zach Royse, who fired eight fantastic innings last time he faced the Pelicans.







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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