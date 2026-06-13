FredNats' Offense Explodes in 12-4 Win Over Kannapolis

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Kannapolis, NC- The Fredericksburg Nationals got back into the win column after back-to-back losses, taking down the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 12-4. It was the offense that surged Fredericksburg to the win today, after they failed to score more than four runs in any of the first three games of the series.

Kannapolis took the first lead, as Stiven Flores hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 1st. That lead was short-lived, though, as in the top of the 3rd, the Fredericksburg offense finally woke up. Elian Soto and Manny Cabrera both drew walks to start the inning. Coy James then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the first run, and Hunter Hines hit an RBI single to give the FredNats the lead. Dashyll Tejeda then picked up his second home run of the season, with a no-doubter onto the berm in left field to make it 4-1.

In the top of the 5th, the FredNats added on another, as Jordan Williams hit a leadoff solo home run. Two more runs scored in the 6th, with Luke Dickerson bringing the second home on an RBI single. Fredericksburg would score five more, in the top of the 9th, highlighted by Dashyll Tejeda's two RBI single, to bring him to four RBIs on the day.

On the pitching side, Liam Sullivan worked around a tough first inning, in which he threw more than 30 pitches. The southpaw ended up finishing five, striking out a season high eight. Gus Hughes, Johan Otanez, and Cesar Rojas finished the day on the bump.

The FredNats hope to make it back-to-back wins tomorrow and clinch at least a tie in the series. RHP Carson Fischer gets the start for the FredNats against RHP Truman Pauley. First pitch at Atrium Health Ballpark is set for 7:00 PM.

#FREDNATS







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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