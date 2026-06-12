Warbirds Return Home for Fun-Filled Week of Family Entertainment

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







The Wilson Warbirds are back home as they host the Charleston RiverDogs for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21.

Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 PM

Join us for the first game of the series against the RiverDogs!

Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 PM

Wilt-son Wednesdays

Our season salute to our Wilson County friends! The Warbirds will offer $12 tickets for Wilson County residents at every Wednesday home game, thanks to our friends at Farris & Thomas Law!

Thursday, June 18 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday©: Start your weekend early with $2 Miller Lite and $2 PBR concourse wide. It is the perfect way to unwind at the ballpark with friends after a hectic week! Thirsty Thursday© is presented by Coastal Beverage.

Game presented by Barnes Equipment

Friday, June 19 at 7:05 PM

Margaritaville Night: We honor the life of the legendary artist Jimmy Buffett with drink specials, themed jerseys, Cheeseburgers in Paradise and more!

Fireworks Fridays: Every Friday night we will light up the sky in downtown Wilson with our postgame fireworks! Set to upbeat music, we have the area's biggest and brightest fireworks show! Presented by CBS 17

Game Presented by Liberty & Plenty Distillery

Saturday, June 20 at 7:05 PM

Girl Scout Night: Join us for Girl Scout Night as we celebrate leadership, teamwork and adventure. Stay after the game for a movie and sleepover on the field! It's the ultimate scout experience you will not want to miss!

Summer Saturdays: Following every Saturday night home game, we will again light up the sky in Wilson with a spectacular fireworks show! It's the perfect way to cap a great night at the ballpark! Fireworks Presented by CBS 17.

Sunday, June 21 at 1:05 PM

Father's Day: What is better than an afternoon with dad watching America's Favorite Pastime?! Come spend Father's Day with us and your pops and we honor dad. Stay after the game for catch on the field!

Pups In the Park Sundays: Bring your furry friends along every Sunday home game for a day of baseball fun for the whole family!

Get your tickets now at WilsonWarbirds.com to ensure you are part of the action in this jam-packed homestand! Just visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call 919-269-2287 to snag your tickets!







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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