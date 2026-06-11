FredNats Fall in Game Two of the Series 15-2 to the Cannon Ballers

Published on June 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Kannapolis, NC- The Fredericksburg Nationals pitchers blew up for the first time in well over a month, allowing double-digit runs for the first time since April, in a 15-2 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. This comes just one game after the FredNats threw their third shutout in a week.

The nightmare started early, as after Leuris Portorreal got the first two batters out, he allowed two runs to give Kannapolis the first lead, 2-0. The FredNats evened the score in the ensuing inning, as Gavin Fien brought home two with an RBI single, to tie the game up.

Things really got out of hand in the bottom of the 2nd, as the Cannon Ballers brought eight to the plate before the Nationals got the first out. Seven runs scored in the inning as 13 came to the plate. Just two innings later, Kannapolis scored four more on a Derek Cerda grand slam. Cerda hit a solo home run just two innings later to make it 14-2. With the catcher Christian Fagnant pitching, the Cannon Ballers scored another run in the bottom of the 8th to go up 15-2.

With the loss, the FredNats go back to 25 games above .500. Fredericksburg looks to get back into the win column tomorrow. RHP Marlon De La Cruz gets the start for the FredNats against RHP Riley Eikhoff. First pitch at Atrium Health Ballpark is set for 7:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2026

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