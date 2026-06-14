FredNats Stay Hot, Take Game Five 10-3 Over Kannapolis

Published on June 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Kannapolis, NC - The Fredericksburg Nationals offense put up double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time in over a month, as they took down the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in convincing fashion, 10-3. After topping out at just four runs in the first three games of the week, the offense seems to be back on track.

In the top of the 1st, the FredNats loaded the bases, but weren't able to bring any home. They gave up the first run of the game in the bottom of the 1st, as Stiven Flores hit an RBI single to give the home side the lead.

That lead was short-lived, though, for Kannapolis, as in the top of the 2nd, the Frednats got on base again, and this time made them pay. Gavin Fien hit an RBI triple for the tying run before scoring on an error. In the top of the 3rd, Fredericksburg added on four more, highlighted by back-to-back home runs by Manny Cabera and Nick Peoples. It was Cabrera's first Single-A home run.

After giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the 5th, the FredNats scored two in the top of the 6th on a Nick Hollifield two RBI single. Hollifield reached base a career high five times tonight. In the top of the 8th, the Nationals added on two more to go up 10-3.

Travis Sthele, Kevin Davis, and Austin Amaral combined to throw five shutout innings out of the bullpen. The relievers walked just one, putting together three straight 1-2-3 innings in the 6th, 7th, and 8th.

The FredNats are back in action tomorrow with a chance to win their 9th series in a row. The pitching matchup is the same as the series opener as RHP Grant Manning faces off against RHP Gabriel Rodriguez. First pitch at Atrium Health Ballpark is set for 1:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2026

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