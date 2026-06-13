Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.13

Published on June 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (3-0, 1.71 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Denton Biller (1-2, 5.77 ERA).

Tonight is Pediatric Cancer Night. Join the Fireflies as the team honors those fighting or who have fought against Pediatric Cancer. There will be an on-field tribute after the game including a fireworks show and the team will wear jerseys that were designed by pediatric cancer patients at Camp KEMO during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off to support camp KEMO. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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SOSA CHARGES LATE RALLY IN 9-6 LOSS: Ivan Sosa piloted a late rally for the Fireflies, who scored the final four runs of the game Friday, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 9-6 loss at Segra Park. Michael Lombardi (L, 2-2) exited the game after 4.2 innings. The righty walked five in the start, but was able to hold the Shorebirds to a pair of runs to keep Columbia within striking distance. Lombardi struck out six batters in the game to give him a Single-A leading 74 strikeouts on the season. Palm Beach's Cade Crossland has the second-most strikeouts in Single-A this year. He has struck out 71 batters over 46.1 innings. Delmarva made the difference in the top of the seventh inning. Elvin Garcia ripped a lead-off triple to right-center and came around on an Andres Nolaya base knock to push Delmarva to a 4-2 lead. After that, Edwin Amparo drew a walk to put a pair on. Miguel Rodriguez singled to score both of the runners to advance Delmarva's lead to 6-2. Near the end of the inning, Braylon Whitaker singled in Rodriguez to make it 7-2.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the fourth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded an 9-12 record combined with a 3.31 ERA over 255.2 innings through the first 61 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 272 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .232 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 3.05 ERA over 206.1 innings over their first 61 contests.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Friday, he etched six strikeouts across 4.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (74) in Single-A over 46.1 innings of work. Palm Beach's Cade Crossland is the next closest with 71. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 45 innings this season (14.37). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 15.04. Lombardi also has the fourth-best strikeout percentage in Minor League Baseball among players with at least 45 innings pitched this season. Arkansas's Kade Anderson leads the way. He has struck out 43.2% of batters faced this season.

THE SKINNY: When the Charleston RiverDogs won last night, the Columbia Fireflies were eliminated from first-half playoff contention. Columbia has five more games remaining in the first-half. After Thursday's game at Hickory, the 66-game second-half slate will begin. Columbia will play their fist nine games of the second half on the road, but after that, the club will play 18 of its next 21 games at Segra Park.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his ninth-straight start with two or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in three-consecutive outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 40 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (11th, 0.93), ERA (7th, 1.71) and walks issued (7th, 8).

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies bats have a handful of interesting streaks currently active. First, Roni Cabrera has scored in five-consecutive games in a streak that started June 6. It's tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Carolina League. Hyungchan Um has also driven in an RBI in four-straight contests. He has nine RBI on the stretch, which is the longest RBI streak for the Fireflies this year. Finally, last night in the eighth inning, Ivan Sosa became the first Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games twice this season.







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.13 - Columbia Fireflies

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