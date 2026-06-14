Pelicans' Late-Inning Comeback Falls Short, Bested by GreenJackets, 4-3

Published on June 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (23-37) dropped game five of the six-game homestand to the Augusta GreenJackets (33-29) 4-3 in front of 4,062 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday night.

Trailing the GreenJackets 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Pelicans offense sparked a rally. Eli Lovich drew a leadoff walk and then scored on an RBI double from Michael Carico to cut the deficit to 4-3. In the bottom of the ninth, Ezequiel Pena was walked and then stole second base but was ultimately stranded their as Alexis Hernandez struck out to end the game.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the first. Cody Miller was plunked and then moved to second on a wild pitch to start the inning. The next batter Conor Essenburg laced an RBI single to give the Greenjackets a 1-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the bottom of the first. Hernandez singled and then stole second base to lead off the frame. The next batter Logan Poteet smacked an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The GreenJackets took the lead again in the top of the third. Essenburg, Alex Lodise, Luis Guanipa drew walks to load the bases. Then Juan Mateo worked a walk to bring home Essenburg to make the score 2-1. A batter later, Cooper McMurray hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Lodise which moved the lead to 3-1.

The Pelicans struck back in the bottom of the fifth when Alexey Lumpuy (2) smashed a solo home run to trim the lead to 3-2.

Augusta put up another run in the top of the sixth. Mateo singled and later moved to second on a wild pitch. A batter later Tanner Smith lined an RBI single to score Mateo and increase the lead to 4-2.

RHP Zach Royse (3-3, 4.42 ERA) received the win for the GreenJackets. RHP Kaleb Wing (0-2, 2.84) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Daniel Brooks (S,1) received the save for Augusta.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Sunday, June 14 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-4, 2.88) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Davis Polo (2-2, 3.22) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2026

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