RiverDogs Shut out, Win Streak Snapped at 12

Published on June 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs at the plate

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs at the plate(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs had their 12-game winning streak snapped in their 6-0 loss to the Hickory Crawdads in front of 3,448 fans on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Their 12-game win streak marked the longest in franchise history since at least 2005. With four games left in the first half, they hold a three-game lead over Hickory for first place. With a win tomorrow, they would clinch a playoff berth.

Hickory opened scoring in the top of the third on an error and RBI triple from Angel Arrendondo that made it 2-0.

They pushed across two more in the fifth and two more in the seventh to cap scoring at 6-0.

Hickory pitching was stellar, as four arms combined for nine scoreless innings.

In the process they fanned nine hitters on just five hits. Charleston finished the night 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 36-26 while Hickory moved to 32-28. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game six of the series. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:50 p.m.

Ballpark Fun:

Pedal to the Metal Night at The Joe brought the speed all Saturday long.

With a Chandler Simpson bobblehead giveaway leading the way, the ballpark leaned fully into a night themed around speed, which was fitting for one of the fastest players in baseball. Fans packed the stadium early, many sporting racecar shirts, jerseys, and checkered-flag gear, bringing energy from the moment gates opened.

The in-game fun kept the theme rolling all night, with kids racing around in cardboard "cars," tire-shaped pool floats taking over promotions, and speed-inspired entertainment around every corner.

About the RiverDogs

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and three-time Carolina League Champions. The RiverDogs play their home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, a Charleston staple since 1997. 2026 single game tickets are on sale now at RiverDogs.com.

Beyond baseball, the RiverDogs host year-round events in the climate-controlled Segra Club. Active members of the Lowcountry community, the RiverDogs were named the winner of the 2025 'MiLB Together Award,' which recognizes a team for outstanding commitment to charitable service in their community.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.