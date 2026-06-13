Sosa Charges Late Rally in 9-6 Loss

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Connor Rasmussen at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Connor Rasmussen at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - Ivan Sosa piloted a late rally for the Fireflies, who scored the final four runs of the game Friday, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 9-6 loss at Segra Park.

Michael Lombardi (L, 2-2) exited the game after 4.2 innings. The righty walked five in the start, but was able to hold the Shorebirds to a pair of runs to keep Columbia within striking distance. Lombardi struck out six batters in the game to give him a Single-A leading 74 strikeouts on the season. Palm Beach's Cade Crossland has the second-most strikeouts in Single-A this year. He has struck out 71 batters over 46.1 innings.

Delmarva made the difference in the top of the seventh inning. Elvin Garcia ripped a lead-off triple to right-center and came around on an Andres Nolaya base knock to push Delmarva to a 4-2 lead. After that, Edwin Amparo drew a walk to put a pair on. Miguel Rodriguez singled to score both of the runners to advance Delmarva's lead to 6-2. Near the end of the inning, Braylon Whitaker singled in Rodriguez to make it 7-2.

The Fireflies rallied late. Down 9-2, the club scored four unanswered for a second-consecutive night, but couldn't overcome the deficit this time. Ivan Sosa mashed his sixth homer of the season in the eighth to plate Roni Cabrera and Connor Rasmussen to get Columbia within a grand slam. After that, Roni Cabrera singled in the ninth to bring around Angel Ramirez to get the Fireflies within three.

The Shorebirds got on the board first again Friday night. After Miguel Rodriguez drew a one-out walk in the top of the second, Jose Perez smacked his fourth homer of the season to right field to give Delmarva a 2-0 lead.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the second. Jhosmmel Zue doubled to start the frame before JC Vanek hit and infield single and Angel Ramirez made it aboard on a fielder's choice where everyone was safe. Next, Roni Cabrera drove a sacrifice fly to center to cut the Shorebirds lead to 2-1.

That was the only run that Shorebirds' starter Christian Rodriguez (W, 3-3) surrendered over 6.1 innings in his second quality start of the year. He matched his career-high with nine strikeouts before Jason Shockley and Kenny Leiner closed out the game for Delmarva.

Columbia continues its series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (3-0, 1.71 ERA) takes the ball for the Fireflies and Delmarva counters with RHP Denton Biller (1-2, 5.77 ERA).

Tomorrow is Pediatric Cancer Night at Segra Park. Join the Fireflies as the team honors those fighting or who have fought against Pediatric Cancer. There will be an on-field tribute after the game including a fireworks show and the team will wear jerseys that were designed by pediatric cancer patients at Camp KEMO during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off to support camp KEMO. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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