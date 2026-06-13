Morgan Fans Nine, RiverDogs Walk-off for 12th Consecutive Win
Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - Despite losing their lead late, the Charleston RiverDogs rallied in the ninth to earn their twelfth straight win on Friday night in front of 4,024 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Starter Blake Morgan was stellar, delivering seven-shutout innings while fanning nine hitters. Both marked career highs.
Their 12-game win streak adds to the longest in franchise history since at least 2005. In the process, they also moved into a four-game lead for first place in the Carolina League South Standings with six games remaining in the first half. The two will meet for two more games this weekend with first half concluding on June 18.
Charleston opened scoring in the bottom of the third when Alberth Palma dribbled an RBI groundout to third that scored Ricardo Gonzalez.
The RiverDogs maintained their 1-0 lead going into the top of the ninth, until Hickory evened the score on an error.
In the bottom of the ninth, Ricardo Gonzalez lined a walk-off single to left that scored pinch runner Brailer Guerrero to win the game 2-1. The victory marked their eighth in walk-off fashion this season, and fourth of the homestand.
With the win, Charleston moved to 36-25 while Hickory fell to 31-28. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game five of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.
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