Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.14

Published on June 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies wrap-up their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-4, 4.93 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Esteban Mejia (0-4, 8.47 ERA).

Tonight is the final night of Copa de la Diversion Weekend. Fans can enjoy $5 empanadas, mofongo and margaritas. The team will have live music throughout the evening provided by Latin Caravan. Plus there will be a pre-game car show and during the game the team will have a pig roast. Finally, kids can run the bases after the game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a post-game full-team autograph session presented by E.F. Martin. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

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CHOURIO QUALITY START, SOSA BLAST LEAD TO 9-6 WIN: The Fireflies worked behind Kendry Chourio's first career quality start and an early offensive push to beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-6 Saturday night at Segra Park. The win powered the Fireflies to their second-consecutive series victory and moved the team back to .500 on the season. Ivan Sosa broke through again Saturday night. Sosa mashed a two-run homer to score Roni Cabrera in the bottom of the fourth inning. It's the third-consecutive game that Sosa has homered in. He's the third Fireflies player to homer in three-straight games. Brett Squires was the last to accomplish the feat May 20-23, 2023 and Jean Ramirez did so August 23-25, 2022.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the third-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded an 10-12 record combined with a 3.30 ERA over 261.2 innings through the first 62 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 276 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .235 AVG on the season. The Jupiter Hammerheads lead the way with a 3.16 ERA over 261.2 innings in their first 62 contests.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Friday, he etched six strikeouts across 4.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (74) in Single-A over 46.1 innings of work. Palm Beach's Cade Crossland is the next closest with 71. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 45 innings this season (14.37). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 15.04. Lombardi also has the fourth-best strikeout percentage in Minor League Baseball among players with at least 45 innings pitched this season. Arkansas's Kade Anderson leads the way. He has struck out 43.2% of batters faced this season.

THE SKINNY: When the Charleston RiverDogs won Friday, the Columbia Fireflies were eliminated from first-half playoff contention. Columbia has four more games remaining in the first-half. After Thursday's game at Hickory, the 66-game second-half slate will begin. Columbia will play their fist nine games of the second half on the road, but after that, the club will play 18 of its next 21 games at Segra Park.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Saturday, he tallied his 11th-straight start with two or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in four-consecutive outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 45 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (11th, 0.92), ERA (6th, 1.88) and walks issued (9th, 9).

SLAMMING SOSA: Last night, Ivan Sosa homered in his third-consecutive game for Columbia. He is the third Fireflies player to homer in three-straight. He joins Brett Squires (5/20-23/23) and Jean Ramirez (8/23-25/22). A Fireflies player has never homered in four-consecutive games. Michael Katz was the last one in franchise history to homer in four-straight games. He accomplished the feat for the Savannah Sand Gnats July 25-28, 2015.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: When Hyungchan Um homered in the second inning Saturday, he drove in an RBI in five-straight games. It's the longest active RBI streak in the Carolina League and the Fireflies' longest RBI strak since Jose Cerice drove in a run in six straight games from August 20-27, 2025.







Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.14 - Columbia Fireflies

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