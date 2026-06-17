Huezo Homers Twice in Start of Long Homestand

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Jagger Beck

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers pitcher Jagger Beck(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-32) started a long home stretch with a big offensive night, hammering three homers while Juan Fraide and Jagger Beck went the distance on the mound in a 6-3 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (32-32) on Tuesday at Segra Stadium.

Anthony Huezo and Arturo Flores both connected for two-run homers in the bottom of the third against Caedmon Parker (L, 2-4) and flipped a 2-0 deficit to a 4-2 lead. Huezo homered again in the fifth inning to jump the lead to 4-2. It marked Huezo's second multi-HR game of the season and gives him 12 on the season, the third most across the Carolina League.

Fraide (W, 1-1) worked a career-long start of 5.0 innings, surrendering a pair of earned runs on back-to-back two-out hits in the top of the third inning. He retired the final five batters he faced on the day and set down the side in order in the fifth to close his night.

Beck (SV, 2) took over from the bullpen in the top of the sixth and closed out the game in the best relief outing of his career. The 19-year-old California native allowed just one hit across four scoreless innings and struck out a career-high eight hitters. Over his first 40.0 Single-A innings, Beck now carries a 3.15 ERA with 16 walks and 52 total strikeouts.

The first half of the Carolina League schedule ends on Thursday night with records resetting on Friday for the start of the second half. On Wednesday night for game two, Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Nick Potter opposite Cannon Ballers RHP Gabe Tanner. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

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Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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