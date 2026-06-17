Pelicans Capitalize on Delmarva Miscues to Take Series Opener

Published on June 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-41) returned to Perdue Stadium after a two-week road trip and fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (25-37) in the series opener, 14-2.

The Pelicans scored first in the second inning when a two-out double by Yahil Melendez gave Myrtle Beach a 1-0 lead.

They extended their lead with two runs in the fourth, as a passed ball and a wild pitch made it 3-0.

The Shorebirds responded in the fifth with a three-run homer by Jose Perez (6), tying the game 3-3.

However, the Pelicans offense capitalized on Delmarva's fielding miscues, scoring four runs on two errors in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach broke the game open with five runs in the top of the seventh inning, taking their largest lead at 12-3.

Raylin Ramos pushed a run across for Delmarva in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single, but the Shorebirds could not get any closer and fell to Myrtle Beach, 12-4.

Daniel Avitia (1-1) was the winning pitcher in relief, while Michael Caldon (1-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to bounce back on Wednesday, with Stephen Still taking the mound against Noah Edders for Myrtle Beach. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 16, 2026

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