Di Turi Secures Walk off Win over Fayetteville

Published on July 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds notched their tenth walk off victory of the season by downing the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 10-9 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Wilson (44-38, 8-8 second half) used a hot start to take an early 4-0 lead over Fayetteville (41-40, 9-7 second half). Handelfry Encarnacion led the game off with a walk and came in to score on a Brady Ebel double. Ebel touched home after a passed ball and two more came around to score with Pedro Ibarguen singling to left field.

Fayetteville came back to tie the game at five in the top of the seventh inning when Josh Wakefield tripled to straightaway centerfield to score both Xavier Neyens and Anthony Huezo.

Wilson quickly retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Frederi Montero clobbered a three-run home run to right field in to give Wilson an 8-5 lead.

The Warbirds could not hold onto their advantage, allowing three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at eight and force free baseball.

After neither team scored in the tenth, Fayetteville charged to a 9-8 lead in the eleventh thanks to an RBI groundout from Wakefield.

The Warbirds immediately responded in the bottom of the eleventh as Juan Ortuño knocked a double to score Brady Ebel. Ortuño came in to score the winning run two batters later with a Filippo Di Turi single down the left field line.

Eric Prado (W, 2-2) threw the final 2.2 innings to earn the win. Grayson Saunier (L, 0-1) was unable to escape the eleventh inning and was charged with the loss.

Wilson and Fayetteville return to action bright and early Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. RHP Jacob Morrison (0-1, 4.58) toes the rubber for the Warbirds against RHP Jagger Beck (2-2, 2.63). Tickets for the game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 7, 2026

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