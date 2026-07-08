Shorebirds' Offense Goes Quiet in Defeat to Kannapolis
Published on July 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-53, 6-10) were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (41-41, 8-8) on Tuesday night, 6-2.
The Cannon Ballers scored first in the top of the single as a single by Jurdrick Profar, plus an error, allowed Christian Gonzalez to score, making it 1-0. Two more runs scored moments later on a single by Efren Teran.
Delmarva pulled within one on a bunt single by Braylon Whitaker in the third, but two errors on the play allowed both Miguel Rodriguez and Andrés Nolaya to score, making it 3-2.
Kannapolis went back up by two in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Christian Gonzalez, putting Delmarva behind 4-2.
With the score still 4-2 in the eighth, the Cannon Ballers scored twice on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Nick McLain, taking their largest lead at 6-2.
The Shorebirds' offense could not get going against the Kannapolis bullpen, as they were limited to just two hits after the third inning, and they would fall to the Cannon Ballers 6-2.
Ryan Schiefler (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Kannapolis, with Delmarva starter Dalton Neuschwander (1-7) taking the loss.
The Shorebirds look to bounce back on Wednesday, with Andrew Herbert taking the mound against Kannapolis's Gabriel Rodriguez. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
Carolina League Stories from July 7, 2026
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- FredNats Walked Off in Series Opener Against Myrtle Beach - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Shorebirds' Offense Goes Quiet in Defeat to Kannapolis - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Di Turi Secures Walk off Win over Fayetteville - Wilson Warbirds
- Arestigueta's Return Punctuates Augusta's Series-Opening Win - Augusta GreenJackets
- July 7th Game Postponed; Doubleheader Friday - Hill City Howlers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Salem 7.7 - Columbia Fireflies
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