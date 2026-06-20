Clutch Offense Lifts Delmarva to Win in Second-Half Opener

Published on June 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (24-43, 1-0) rallied to win the first game of the second half against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (27-38, 0-1) on Friday night, 8-4.

The Pelicans struck first in the top of the second, scoring three times on a wild pitch and a two-run single by Alexey Lumpuy to go in front 3-0.

The Shorebirds scored their first run on a fielder's choice groundout by Raylin Ramos, plating DJ Layton to make it a 3-1 game.

The Shorebirds' bullpen helped keep the deficit at 3-1, thanks to a strong performance from Adrian Heredia, who threw two scoreless innings, followed by Dalton Neuschwander, who kept Myrtle Beach off the board through the seventh inning while striking out a career-high six batters.

With the game still 3-1 in the seventh, Elvin Garcia delivered the tying hit with a two-run single with the bases loaded to make it 3-3. Moments later, Joshua Liranzo brought home DJ Layton as the go-ahead run on an RBI fielder's choice to give Delmarva their first lead at 4-3.

At the top of the eighth, the Pelicans tied the game on a solo home run by Logan Poteet to straightaway center field, making it a 4-4 game heading into the bottom half.

Delmarva's offense came through with the final answer as a sacrifice bunt by Jose Perez led to an error, allowing two runs to score and giving the Shorebirds the lead back at 6-4. Another error on Jaiden Lo Re on a fly ball off Lo Re's bat allowed Perez to score, pushing the lead to 7-4. Lo Re scored moments later on a run-scoring groundout by Elvin Garcia, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 8-4.

Zac Lampton retired the side in order at the top of the ninth to preserve the victory, giving Delmarva an 8-4 win in the opening game of the second half.

The win was awarded to Zac Lampton (1-1), the first of his career, while Sam Mettert (0-1) took the loss for Myrtle Beach.

The Shorebirds look to go 2-0 in the second half on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 19, 2026

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