Poteet Homers for Third Straight Game, Pelicans Ground Shorebirds 7-2 in Series Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALISBURY, MD. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (1-2, 28-39) took the series finale over the Delmarva Shorebirds (2-1, 25-44) 7-2 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Myrtle Beach also took the series over Delmarva 4-2. It was the Pelicans first road series win since their trip to Hickory back on May 5-8.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the top of the fourth when Logan Poteet (13) jacked a leadoff home run, his third in as many games, to give the Pelicans an early 1-0 lead. The next batter Michael Carico drew a walk and then moved to second on a single from Derniche Valdez. A batter later Edward Vargas lined out which advanced Carico to third. Then Darlyn De Leon hit an RBI single to extend the Birds lead to 2-0.

The Shorebirds tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Sanchez hit a leadoff single and then scored when Elvin Garcia (1) hit a two-run home run.

Myrtle Beach broke the tie in the top of the fifth. Eli Lovich worked a leadoff walk and then moved to third on single from Poteet. After Yahil Melendez drew a walk two batters later, Edward Vargas roped a two-run single coupled with a throwing error to give the Pelicans a 4-2 lead.

The Pelicans added to their lead in the seventh. Poteet walked and then scored when Carico (7) launched a two-run home run to extend the Birds lead to 6-2.

Myrtle Beach scored one more run for good measure in the top of the eighth. Vargas led off the frame with a single and then stole second. Then Alexey Lumpuy reached on a fielding error that advanced Vargas to third. A batter later, Vargas touched home on a missed catch error by the pitcher which made the final score 7-2.

De Leon, Poteet, Valdez, and Vargas all tallied multi-hit games for the Pelicans.

RHP Braylon Myers (3-1, 2.34 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. LHP Kailen Hamson (3-4, 5.76) was tagged with the loss for the Shorebirds.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to Salem, Va. when they take on the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday, June 23 with First pitch slated for 12:05 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. Both teams have yet to announce their probable pitchers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2026

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