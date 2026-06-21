Shorebirds Fall in Finale to Pelicans

Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-44, 2-1) suffered their first loss of the second half to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (28-39, 1-2) on Sunday afternoon, 7-2.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Pelicans struck first on a solo home run by Logan Poteet, his third straight game with a homer, making it 1-0. An RBI single by Darlyn De Leon extended the lead to 2-0.

Delmarva tied the game in the next half-innings on a no-doubt, two-run home run by Elvin Garcia (1).

Myrtle Beach quickly regained the lead on an RBI single by Edward Vargas, with an error on the play allowing an additional run to score, giving the Pelicans a 4-2 advantage.

Michael Carico (7) added to the Myrtle Beach advantage with a two-run homer in the seventh, making it a 6-2 game.

The Pelicans added an unearned run in the eighth on two Delmarva errors, taking a 7-2 lead.

The Shorebirds' offense failed to rally against Myrtle Beach's bullpen and fell 7-2 in the finale.

Braylon Meyers (3-1) earned the win as the starter for the Pelicans, while Kailen Hamson (3-4) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will be back on the road Tuesday as they head to Fayetteville, North Carolina, to begin a series against the Woodpeckers, with first pitch for the opening game scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2026

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