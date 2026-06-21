Five-Run Third Paces RiverDogs to 11-2 Win in Finale with Wilson

Published on June 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs celebrate in the dugout

(Charleston RiverDogs, Credit: Zoe Orechwa) Charleston RiverDogs celebrate in the dugout(Charleston RiverDogs, Credit: Zoe Orechwa)

Wilson, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs secured the series split, after a five-run third led them to a 10-2 win over the Wilson Warbirds on Sunday afternoon.

The RiverDogs recorded 14 hits for the third time this season, fueling their fifth double-digit scoring performance of the year.

In his first professional start, Eric Lin limited Wilson to just one run over 1.2 innings. In the process, he fanned four. Trendan Parish, Ethan Storm, Alvaro Mejias, Mason Nichols, and Alex Wallace combined for 6.1 innings of one-run ball.

The RiverDogs jumped on the board first in the top of the second inning when Brailer Guerrero brought home Nicandro Aybar after grounding into a double play.

After Wilson tied the game in the bottom of the frame, Charleston broke the game open in the top of the third.

With the bases loaded, Tom Poole drew a walk to force home Brendan Summerhill from third and put the RiverDogs ahead 2-1.

The next hitter was Angel Mateo who dribbled a soft roller to short, which he beat out for an RBI infield single to make it 3-1.

Charleston added on two more when Aybar rolled an RBI groundout to third, and JD Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice to center.

Felix Cotes capped the big inning with a ringing double off the wall in right center that scored Mateo to push the lead to 6-1.

After the Warbirds grabbed a run back in the third, both sides traded scoreless innings through the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, Poole lined a two-run double to left-center that broke the game back open and put Charleston ahead 8-2. He finished the day 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in.

Charleston added on three more in the ninth on an RBI double from Gonzalez, a sacrifice fly from Cooper Flemming, and a run scoring wild pitch that capped scoring at 11-2.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 39-30 and 2-1 in the second half, while Wilson fell to 37-32, and 1-2 in the second half.

After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs begin a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.