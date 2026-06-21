Flemming Drives in Three, RiverDogs Lose Lead Late in 6-5 Loss

Published on June 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Cooper Flemming

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Cooper Flemming(Charleston RiverDogs)

Wilson, N.C. - The RiverDogs lost their lead late, and were walked off 6-5 against the Wilson Warbirds on Saturday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Starter Aidan Cremarosa was strong, tossing four innings of one-run ball while fanning four. He retired the first nine batters in order to begin the ballgame.

Charleston opened scoring in the of the first when they loaded the bases for Angel Mateo who lined a two-run single to right that made it 2-0.

After Wilson tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth, the RiverDogs punched back in the fifth. With one on, Cooper Flemming launched a two-run shot to left to push the lead to 4-1. Flemming is now tied with Taitn Gray for the team lead with six homers.

Wilson responded again with one run in the bottom of the fifth before Flemming roped an RBI single to right in the sixth that extended the lead back to three runs. He finished the night with three hits, three runs batted in, and two stolen bases.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wilson struck for one more when Luis Lameda sent a sacrifice fly to left to make it 5-3. In the eighth, the Warbirds rallied again, tying the game on a fielder's choice play and sacrifice fly.

Still tied at 5-5 the bottom of the ninth, the Warbirds placed runners at first and second on back-to-back walks. With no outs, Jose Anderson set a tapper back to the mound that led to an errant throw, ultimately allowing Brady Ebel to score the winning run.

The loss marked the RiverDogs' second in walk-off fashion this week, and fourth this season.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 38-30 and 1-1 in the second half, while Wilson moved to 37-31, and 1-1 in the second half. The two will meet again tomorrow at Wilson Ballpark for the series finale. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 12:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from June 20, 2026

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