Warbirds Complete Comeback, Double up Salem

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - After falling behind 5-0 in the third inning, the Warbirds fought back to race past the Salem RidgeYaks en route to a 14-7 win at Wilson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

A couple of errors in the top of the third inning led to Salem (23-29) taking a 5-0 lead. Wilson (27-25) finally came ready to the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Two of the first three batters reached for the Warbirds, allowing Jadyn Fielder to pound an RBI double down the right field line to put his team on the scoreboard. With runners on second and third, Handelfry Encarnacion drove in another on a groundout to second base to bring Wilson to within three at 5-2. Finally, a Brady Ebel RBI single cut the lead to 5-3, and Wilson was back in the game.

Jayden Dubanewicz (W, 1-0) held Salem scoreless through the middle innings and allowed the Warbirds to go to work in the bottom of the seventh. Eight of the first nine Warbirds reached the frame to put Wilson ahead and emphatically put them in front 11-5. Six of those eight walked with Frederi Montero and Encarnacion recording the two hits.

The highlight of the inning came with the 13th batter Wilson sent to the plate, Kevin Garcia, who blasted his second three-run home run in as many days to score Montero and Pedro Ibarguen and put Wilson ahead 14-5.

Despite allowing two solo home runs in the top of the eighth, Wilson comfortably took down Salem 14-7 to snatch an early series lead.

Tomorrow is a new day for both squads, but first pitch will once again be at 7:05 p.m. LHP Andrew Healy (2-0, 6.35) will throw that first pitch for Wilson, while LHP Jason Gilman (0-1, 3.44) will oppose him for Salem. Tickets for Wilt-son Wednesday are only $12 and are still available for tomorrow's game at WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

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