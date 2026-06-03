Howlers Drop Heartbreaker to Fredericksburg
Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hill City Howlers News Release
The Hill City Howlers lose the tie in their season series with the Fredericksburg Nationals following a 3-2 heartbreaker on a Nationals walkoff.
Offense was at a premium all night with the two teams combining for 12 hits to score five total runs.
Two Howlers managed multiple hits, with right fielder Juneiker Caceras and catcher Tyler Howard notching a pair of knocks apiece. Hill City has now scored exactly two runs in four of its last six games.
Lefty Miguel Flores shined in the pen, going 3.2 scoreless innings before getting pulled in the eighth for right-hander Luke Fernandez.
Ryan DeSanto was rock solid in his Howlers debut, tossing four innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts.
DeSanto allowed the first run of the game, a sacrifice fly by Fredericksburg catcher Nick Hollifield that scored second baseman Coy James.
James reached earlier in the inning on a walk, one of five that DeSanto issued on the evening.
After a strong first six innings pitched by the Nationals staff, the Howlers struck in the seventh on a two-run homer off the bat of shortstop Johan Rodriguez, his second of the season.
Down to their final out, the Nationals got a liferaft in the form of a rocket single off center fielder Gavin Fien's bat that brought home two runs to end it.
The Hill City Howlers return to action Wednesday at 6:35 in Fredericksburg for game two of the series.
Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Marget Plays Hero, RiverDogs Rally Back in Ten-Inning Thriller - Charleston RiverDogs
- Howlers Drop Heartbreaker to Fredericksburg - Hill City Howlers
- Warbirds Complete Comeback, Double up Salem - Wilson Warbirds
- Heuzo's Homer Serves as Lone Offense in Loss to Fireflies - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- GreenJackets Hold off Shorebirds in a Pitcher's Duel - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Augusta Outlasts Delmarva in Low-Scoring Affair - Augusta GreenJackets
- Gavin Fien Walks It Off, FredNats Take Series Opener 3-2 Over Howlers - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies Pitching Staff Leads the Way in Two-Hit Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.2 - Columbia Fireflies
- Fan Voting Opens for Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Howlers to Host Lucha Libre Event at City Stadium - Hill City Howlers
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