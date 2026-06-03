Fireflies Pitching Staff Leads the Way in Two-Hit Win

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Kendry Chourio(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies won 3-1 over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers behind a career-night for starter Kendry Chourio Tuesday night at Segra Stadium.

Kendry Chourio (W, 2-0) spun a career-best 5.1 innings while only allowing a single hit against the Fayetteville bats. The righty fanned five and walked one before handing the ball to Dash Albus and the Fireflies bullpen. Albus worked 1.2 hitless innings in relief before Jhon Reyes (S, 2) entered for Columbia.

The Fireflies broke through in the top of the fourth inning. Woodpeckers' starter Juan Fraide loaded the bases off a pair of walks and a single to start the inning. After that, Connor Rasmussen grounded into a fielder's choice to score Sean Gamble to break the scoreless tie. Next, Rasmussen and Josh Hammond completed a double steal of second and home to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead.

Columbia added on in the top of the seventh. Connor Rasmussen singled to kick-off the frame and came around on a Roni Cabrera base knock to increase Columbia's lead to 3-0.

The Woodpeckers scored their lone run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Anthony Huezo clobbered his team-leading eighth homer of the season to right field to cut Columbia's lead 3-1.

Woodpeckers starter Juan Fraide (L, 0-1) worked 4.1 innings in his Carolina League debut and allowed a pair of runs, both of which scored in the fifth.

Columbia continues their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow morning at Segra Stadium at 11:05 am. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-3, 4.70 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Nick Potter (0-1, 2.55 ERA).

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Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

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