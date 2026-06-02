Fan Voting Opens for Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame's advisory committee has released its candidates for the Class of 2026, and enshrinement will be conducted by voting from local fans. Fans may vote for up to three candidates per ballot and submit a maximum of five ballots each.

The committee also announced that fans will select two inductees, and the committee may vote for additional members.

Official ballots will be at Riley Park beginning June 2, and online voting will be available via this link. Voting will conclude on June 14.

The two individuals with the most votes will be inducted prior to the RiverDogs' home game against the Wilson Warheads on July 26 at 5:05pm.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, for the Class of 2026:

Melissa McCants Azevedo - One of the most influential figures in Charleston baseball history, Melissa McCants Azevedo devoted more than two decades to the local minor league franchise, beginning before the team became the RiverDogs and before Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park was built. What started as a part-time game-day role during her teenage years evolved into a distinguished front-office career that touched nearly every aspect of the organization. McCants Azevedo served as the club's director of community relations from 1996-98 and later rose through the organization to become a front-office executive. Throughout her tenure, she played a key role in organizing baseball games, special events, charitable initiatives and community programs, helping strengthen the RiverDogs' connection to the Charleston community. Among her many accomplishments, she served as events coordinator for the 53rd South Atlantic League All-Star Game hosted in Charleston and oversaw numerous RiverDogs-sponsored events, including golf tournaments, beer festivals, summer baseball camps and running races. In 2012, she was named a finalist for the Charleston Regional Business Journal's Influential Women in Business Award. A graduate of the College of Charleston, she was also recognized with the Department of Communication's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2004. Through her leadership, community involvement and lasting commitment to the organization, McCants Azevedo made an enduring impact on both the RiverDogs and baseball in the Charleston area.

Mike Cisco - The former Wando High School pitcher earned All-State honors in 2005 and was named to the South Carolina/North Carolina Select All-Star team. He pitched for the University of South Carolina from 2006-08, compiling a 19-10 record with the Gamecocks. Cisco was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 36th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. The right-hander pitched in the minors for six seasons, reaching triple-A. He compiled a record of 33-26, pitching in 173 games and finishing with a 3.06 ERA. Cisco, the grandson of former MLB pitching coach Galen Cisco, lives in Mount Pleasant.

Nick Ciuffo - The Mount Pleasant native helped Wando High School to a 46-17 record over his freshman and sophomore seasons before moving to the Midlands, where he helped lead Lexington High School to the Class AAAA state championship in 2013. The catcher was named the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year in 2013. Ciuffo received a scholarship offer from the University of South Carolina when he was 14 and eventually signed with the Gamecocks but never played college ball. He was drafted in the first round (21st overall pick) of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, ultimately making his MLB debut with the club in 2018. Over parts of three MLB seasons with the Rays and the Baltimore Orioles, he started 21 games and hit .188 with a homer and five RBI.

Josh Hamilton - The first pick in the 1999 MLB Draft was selected by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and assigned to the Charleston RiverDogs in the South Atlantic League for the 2000 season. He finished the year with a .301 batting average, 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. He was the MVP of the South Atlantic League All-Star Game and voted Minor League Player of the Year by USA Today. Hamilton went on to a very successful MLB career playing for the Cincinnati Reds (2007), Texas Rangers (2008-2012, 2015), and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2013-2014). Hamilton is a five-time MLB All-Star and won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2010.

Eva Smith - A groundbreaker in baseball for several reasons, Smith moved to Charleston in 1963 with her husband, Chief Petty Officer John A. Smith. While living in Hunley Park, she was a driving force in organizing the baseball and tee-ball leagues for the children of Navy personnel. With help, the couple built a baseball park for the children of Hunley Park. In 1973, when she found out a minor league baseball team was coming to Charleston, she called Mayor Joe Riley and offered to work in any position for the team. Smith was hired by Ray Bloomquist as the secretary for the Single-A Charleston Pirates in 1973-74. In 1975, she was promoted to general manager by new owners Bill Edwards and Ty Cline. Smith became one of only four female general managers in all of minor league baseball at that time. She returned in that role again in 1976 when the team was rebranded the Charleston Patriots. After a new team investor named Hammond "Ham" Hill took on the GM role himself for the 1977 season, Smith continued working in the front office through that season. She died in 2015 at age 92.

Chris Singleton - A former standout outfielder and inspirational speaker for the Charleston Southern University (CSU) Buccaneers baseball team, Singleton's contributions to the community went far beyond baseball. He was drafted in the 19th round by the Chicago Cubs and played in 2018 with the South Bend Cubs. He retired after one season logging 44 extra baseball hits and 23 steals over 146 games. He worked with the Charleston RiverDogs as Director of Community Outreach with the responsibility to connect with members of the community and share his love of the game with underserved neighborhoods in Charleston and the surrounding region. He is best known for his remarkable resilience and message of unity following the tragic loss of his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, in the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

Tyler Thornburg - A two-way player at Charleston Southern, Thornburg was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He was a pitcher and outfielder at CSU. As a Major Leaguer, he pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. Across nine big-league seasons, he appeared in 206 games and compiled a 16-10 record with 13 saves and a 3.46 ERA. Thornburg lives in North Charleston and is active working with players in the community. He also is serving as pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers Double-A team in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Asher Wojciechowski - Former Citadel pitcher put together one of the most impressive seasons in school history in 2010. He was a consensus All-American after going 12-3 with a 3.58 ERA and 155 strikeouts in leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. For his career, Wojciechowski comprised a 20-7 record and ranks third all-time with 308 strikeouts. Following his junior season, Wojciechowski was selected 41st overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB Draft. He would go on to make 58 appearances in the majors for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. He was inducted into the Citadel Hall of Fame in 2022.

Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Members

2025 - Michael Kohn Marvin Goldklang Chris McGinuess Steve Arrington

2024 - Dave Echols Ted Jones Walt Nadzak Bo Parks

2023 - Brett Gardner Justin Smoak Matt Wieters

2022 - Rodney Hancock Timmy Linker Brett Spivey

2021 - Chip Cannon Oscar Fordham

2019 - Kiki Cuyler Tony Cadden Mike Montei

2018 - Jerry Stoots Richard "Dick" Jones Lewis Elmore "Lukey" Dudley

2017 - Philip Hartig R.J. Swindle Ryan Johnson John Couch

2016 - Ted Byrne Chris Campbell Nick Chiggers Joe Riley, Jr. Mike

Veeck

2015 - Pete Ayoub John Chalus Lee Curtis

2014 - Reese Havens David Hoffman Billy Swails, Jr.

2013 - Steven Jackson Drew Meyer Britt Reames

2012 - Gettys Glaze Tom Hatley John Rhodes

2011 - Bill Ackerman Roberto Alomar Mike Kimbrell

2010 - Lee Glaze Fred Jordan D.K. Walters Kenny Wilkinson

2009 - John Dodds, Jr. W.S. "Bull" Durham Donald Morillo Doug

Pounder

2008 - Bryce Florie Danny Jones Charley Smith Richard Wieters

2007 - 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Star Team 1990 Citadel World

Series Team

Anthony Jenkins Modie Risher

2006 - Ty Cline Mike Cook Gary McJunkin Chal Port

2005 - John Candelaria

2004 - David Cone

2003 - Willie Randolph Gorman Thomas







Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

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