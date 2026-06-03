Marget Plays Hero, RiverDogs Rally Back in Ten-Inning Thriller

Published on June 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs mob Brady Marget

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs mob Brady Marget(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - After trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth, the Charleston RiverDogs rallied back to earn a 4-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in front of 4,180 fans on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The win marked their third straight, and fifth walk-off win of the year. They enter Wednesday three games back of first place in the Carolina League South Standings.

Charleston opened scoring in the bottom of the first when Logan Driscoll bounced an RBI triple down the right-field line to make it 1-0. Two innings later, Brailer Guerrero drew a bases loaded walk to double the lead to 2-0.

After Myrtle Beach evened the score with two runs in the fourth, both pitching staffs settled in. Ethan Storm was stellar, completing six innings of two-run ball while fanning a career-high seven hitters.

In the top of the tenth, Edward Vargas lined an RBI single to center that scored the automatic runner and gave the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Charleston tied the game when Brady Marget lined an RBI double to right. He later scored on a wild pitch to win the game.

Bryce Shaffer was tremendous out of the pen, fanning three over two scoreless frames. Yereny Teus followed with two innings, allowing one unearned run en route to the win.

With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 27-25 while the Pelicans fell to 21-28. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

After two long weeks on the road, the RiverDogs were finally home, and the fans brought their four-legged friends to celebrate. Dog Day Tuesday put the pug in the spotlight as the dog of the game, and these little toy-breed celebrities did not disappoint. The dog parade along the concourse drew smiles from every corner of the ballpark. The pugs were waddling front and center with a few other pups joining the fun.

The first 500 fans through the gates took home a "Riverpugs" t-shirt, and those shirts were hard to miss as the night went on. But the real showstopper was a round of fetch with a pug that had the crowd on their feet. Safe to say it was the best fetch this ballpark has ever seen.

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Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2026

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