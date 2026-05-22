Two Big FredNats' Rallies Stun Woodpeckers on Wrestling Night

Published on May 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Anthony Huezo slides into second

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Anthony Huezo slides into second(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. Two big Fredericksburg Nationals (30-12) rallies stunned the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-24) on Wrestling Night at Segra Stadium Thursday and led to a 12-8 defeat at home. The loss was Fayetteville third in a row and dropped them to 12.0 games behind Fredericksburg in the north division standings.

Fayetteville managed to grab their first lead of the series in the bottom of the third facing Alexander Meckley. DJ Newman reached on a walk and scored on an Anthony Huezo double to right field for the game's first run. Two batters later, Arturo Flores bounced a ball inside the third base line that scored Huezo for the 2-0 advantage.

After three clean innings from Javier Perez (L, 3-3), Fredericksburg broke out for six runs in the top of the fourth. Nick Hollifield walked with the bases loaded, Dashyll Tejeda cleared the bags with a three-run triple, and Jordan Williams made it 6-2 with a two-run homer.

Five more scored for Fredericksburg in the top of the sixth when facing Jackson Wells, the big swing coming from Luke Dickerson on a three-run homer into Fayetteville's bullpen.

Anthony Huezo turned it back to a four-run game at 12-8 in the eighth with a three-run homer, however Fayetteville was unable to rally any further in the ninth. Huezo drove in four on the night and tied Xavier Neyens for the team home-run lead with his sixth on the season.

The Woodpeckers will fight for a series split through the weekend and continue action on Friday night in game four of the set. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Charlie Weber opposite FredNats RHP Mikey Tepper. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

We kick off Military Appreciation Weekend with postgame fireworks! The team will be wearing special on-field jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game with proceeds benefiting the 82nd Airborne Association.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827268/final/wrap

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Carolina League Stories from May 22, 2026

Two Big FredNats' Rallies Stun Woodpeckers on Wrestling Night - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

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