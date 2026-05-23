FredNats' Win Streak Comes to an End, Woodpeckers Win, 7-5

Published on May 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals six game winning streak came to an end tonight, as they fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-5. The FredNats led 3-1 until the 6th, but as the rain started to come down, the Woodpeckers offense turned up and put up 5 runs across the 6th and 7th innings.

The FredNats fell behind at the start of the game, as Fayetteville scored a run in the 1st inning, but Fredericksburg quickly jumped on top, scoring two in the top of the third, as Gavin Fien legged out an infield single and Coy James hit into an RBI groundout. Rafael Ramirez hit an RBI double in the 5th to bring home James, then with two outs in the 9th, James hit a two RBI single, but it wasn't enough.

The majority of the Woodpeckers runs came as the rain was aggressively coming down in the 6th and 7th innings. The 2nd score of the game came for Fayetteville on a Balk, then they tied it as Jack Moss hit a single to make it 3-3 in the 6th. With two outs in the 6th, Juan Sierra put the Woodpeckers on top as he hit a ball to the shortstop James, who slipped on the wet dirt and allowed a run to score.

The loss is the first in a week for the FredNats who look to get back into the win column and look to win the series tomorrow. RHP Miguel Sime Jr gets the start for the FredNats against RHP Cole MacRae. First pitch from Segra Stadium is at 7:05 PM.

#FREDNATS







Carolina League Stories from May 22, 2026

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