Kevin Alvarez Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that outfielder Kevin Alvarez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week ending on May 30th, 2026. This is the first time during the 2026 season that a Woodpeckers' position player has earned a weekly league award.

Alvarez, the top overall prospect in the Astros farm system, had a huge showing at the plate across a six-game road series against the Hill City Howlers, going 12-for-21 (.571 AVG) with six doubles, seven runs scored, three RBI and two walks. Across the week Alvarez also became the first player in franchise history to record multiple hits in every game played over a series, notably going 4-for-6 on Saturday night in a 17-7 victory.

His 12 hits and six doubles led all Carolina League hitters across the week and closed out a strong month at the plate. In May, the 18-year-old batted an even .300 and also recorded a .904 OPS, four HR's, seven doubles, 20 runs scored, 14 RBI, 9 walks and 13 strikeouts.

The Houston Astros signed Alvarez as an international free agent in January of 2025 out of the Dominican Republic and he quickly emerged as the top prospect in the minor league system after a strong showing in the Dominican Summer League during the 2025 summer. In 2026, Alvarez leads the Woodpeckers with a .282 AVG, 44 hits, 11 doubles and 29 runs scored.

Alvarez and the Woodpeckers return home this week to host the Columbia Fireflies starting on Tuesday, June 2nd for a six-game series at Segra Stadium..







Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2026

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